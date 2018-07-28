Canary Islands

WATCH: Sun-seekers flee as strong winds send parasols flying in Tenerife

By Saturday, 28 July 2018 14:58 0

THIS is the moment flying parasols sparked panic in Tenerife after strong winds sent them hurtling through the sky.

Terrified sunbathers fled as they dropped at speed, with the angle of the sun making it difficult to see where they were going to land.

Children can be heard screaming in the footage as the debris swoops towards the ground while other parasols are picked up by the powerful gusts.

The clip was shot at the Parque Maritimo leisure complex in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, a destination popular with British holidaymakers.

And the video went viral after being posted on social media, attracting more than 115,000 views.

No-one was hurt during the incident, with employees collecting the paraols after they eventually fell to earth, according to local media reports.

Tags
« Lifeguards save four-year-old drowning girl in Spain while parents ‘sleep on beach’
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News