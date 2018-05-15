Canary Islands

Call for tourist carriage ban after death of horse in Spain

By Tuesday, 15 May 2018 10:14 0
CANARY ISLANDS: Las Palmas in Gran Canaria CANARY ISLANDS: Las Palmas in Gran Canaria Shutterstock

A HORSE pulling a tourist carriage in Spain has collapsed and died in the middle of a street renewing calls to put an end to the visitor attraction.

Local Police in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria reported the incident on their Twitter account (below) that included an image of the dead horse – which some readers may find distressing.

The said the horse, Triston, was pulling a tartana, a type of covered carriage, on Monday morning in the Canary Islands when it collapsed.

Police closed the road while the horse was attended to but nothing could be done to save its life.

After a long break, the tartana tourist service in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria was restarted a few years ago, despite it being denounced by residents and animal associations amid concerns of animal abuse.

But despite the protests, the tartanas were reintroduced but with regulations governing that the service could only run at certain times and ‘in favourable conditions.'

Animal protection groups have now renewed calls for the city council to impose more controls or even ban the service again.

Tags
« Volcano eruption fears as almost 300 earthquakes rock Spanish holiday hotspot
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree that Spain has the best beaches in the world after it topped the global blue flag ranking?

New online edition graphic

Latest News