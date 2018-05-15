Call for tourist carriage ban after death of horse in Spain

A HORSE pulling a tourist carriage in Spain has collapsed and died in the middle of a street renewing calls to put an end to the visitor attraction.

Local Police in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria reported the incident on their Twitter account (below) that included an image of the dead horse – which some readers may find distressing.

The said the horse, Triston, was pulling a tartana, a type of covered carriage, on Monday morning in the Canary Islands when it collapsed.

Police closed the road while the horse was attended to but nothing could be done to save its life.

After a long break, the tartana tourist service in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria was restarted a few years ago, despite it being denounced by residents and animal associations amid concerns of animal abuse.

But despite the protests, the tartanas were reintroduced but with regulations governing that the service could only run at certain times and ‘in favourable conditions.'

Animal protection groups have now renewed calls for the city council to impose more controls or even ban the service again.