Canary Islands

Man shot dead outside language school in Spain

By Wednesday, 18 April 2018 10:01 0
LANGUAGE SCHOOL: Scene of the fatal shooting LANGUAGE SCHOOL: Scene of the fatal shooting Google Maps

A MAN has died after being shot outside a language school in Spain’s Canary Islands last night (Tuesday).

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest after being shot outside the La Laguna School of Languages in Tenerife.

The victim was shot, from a car parked next to his, when he left the school.

Witnesses reported hearing eight shots  from the car that had two occupants.

The vehicle used by the killers was later found abandoned and burnt out a short distance away.

Tags
« Man, 84, sentenced to prison for killing violent burglar in Canary Islands
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News