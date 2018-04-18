Man shot dead outside language school in Spain

A MAN has died after being shot outside a language school in Spain’s Canary Islands last night (Tuesday).

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest after being shot outside the La Laguna School of Languages in Tenerife.

The victim was shot, from a car parked next to his, when he left the school.

Witnesses reported hearing eight shots from the car that had two occupants.

The vehicle used by the killers was later found abandoned and burnt out a short distance away.