WATCH: 120 firefighters battle major ‘uncontrolled’ Canary Islands wild fire

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A MAJOR wildfire continues to burn after three days in Granadilla on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands.
The fire was declared on Sunday and affects 22 hectares of pine and shrub.
At 11.40 am this morning, the fire was described as still uncontrolled.
Two helicopters, forty specialist forest firefighters, 45 members of the Military Emergencies Unit and members of the Guardia Civil and the Local Police of Granadilla have been mobilised.
#IFTenerife Imágenes del vuelo de reconocimiento realizado esta mañana por un helicóptero del #GES en la zona del incendio en Granadilla. pic.twitter.com/b5ShQiV08K— 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) April 10, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)