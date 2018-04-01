Canary Islands

Two arrested after holiday hit-and-run death of Irish boy, 10, in Spain’s Canary Islands

By Sunday, 01 April 2018 16:49 0
TWO ARRESTED: The red car with black wheels allegedly involved in the fatal accident TWO ARRESTED: The red car with black wheels allegedly involved in the fatal accident Guardia Civil

NATIONAL POLICE officers in Spain, who launched a manhunt after the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old Irish boy on holiday in Tenerife, have arrested two men.

The young boy lost his fight for lift two days after being admitted to intensive care after the accident.

Police had appealed for the public’s help to find the driver who fled the scene.

They issued a photo of the vehicle involved  - a red car, believed to be a Volkswagen or Alfa Romeo, with black wheels. 

The accident happened outside the Gran Sur Shopping Centre, near the Cepsa El Rodeo petrol station.

Spain’s Minister of the Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, announced on his personal Twitter account today that two men have been arrested thanks to ‘citizen collaboration’.

Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

