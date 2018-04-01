Canary Islands

Body of missing tourist found in Spain’s Canary Islands

By Sunday, 01 April 2018 08:56 0
CANARY ISLANDS: The Masca area in Tenerife - popular with hikers CANARY ISLANDS: The Masca area in Tenerife - popular with hikers Shutterstock

EMERGENCY SERVICES have found the lifeless body of a 63-year-old foreign hiker on the Canary Island of Tenerife.

The German tourist disappeared in the area near the village of Masca, Buenavista del Norte.

After a search Guardia Civil officers and firefighters found him the following day in the La Fortaleza area, between Los Carrizales and Masca.

An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Tags
« Irish boy, 10, killed on Canary Island family holiday by hit-and-run driver Two arrested after holiday hit-and-run death of Irish boy, 10, in Spain’s Canary Islands »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News