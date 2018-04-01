Body of missing tourist found in Spain’s Canary Islands

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EMERGENCY SERVICES have found the lifeless body of a 63-year-old foreign hiker on the Canary Island of Tenerife.
The German tourist disappeared in the area near the village of Masca, Buenavista del Norte.
After a search Guardia Civil officers and firefighters found him the following day in the La Fortaleza area, between Los Carrizales and Masca.
An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.
