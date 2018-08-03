Axarquía - Costa Tropical

150 guests evacuated after hotel kitchen blaze in southern Spain

By Tara Rippin Friday, 03 August 2018 11:56 0
RESPONSE: Firefighters tackle the restaurant kitchen fire at Hotel Marinas de Nerja RESPONSE: Firefighters tackle the restaurant kitchen fire at Hotel Marinas de Nerja Twitter

AROUND 150 people were evacuated from a hotel in Nerja, Malaga, after a fire broke out in the restaurant kitchen.

Emergency services were called to the five-storey Hotel  Marinas de Nerja at just after 6am this morning (Friday).

A cook, a 35-year-old man, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and later transferred to the Hospital de la Axarquia.

Once the fire was under control and firefighters had deemed the area safe, all of the guests were able to return to their rooms.

