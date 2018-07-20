Dog home appeals for help in southern Spain

UNDER THREAT: The shelter (inset) is looking to re-house its dogs.

A NERJA animal shelter is calling for locals to take in their dogs after they were told they faced closure over a noise complaint.





APA Esperanza Station, founded in 2015, is a charity that takes in animals who are strays or who have been abandoned or mistreated.



Paul Nicol, 39, is a volunteer at the shelter. He told Euro Weekly News he and his team had been informed they had 15 days to close the shelter after the complaint was made.



“We’re in a difficult situation now and we’re looking for the support of the community to help us by taking in our dogs,” he said.



The Nerja resident, who has been volunteering at the shelter for around two years, added there were about 50 dogs there.



“We’ve organised a gathering at the Balcon de Europa in Nerja this Saturday at around 11am so anyone interesting in helping us is welcome to come along.



“We have a big following on Facebook and I have been told by some they would stop coming to Nerja if we close,” he said.