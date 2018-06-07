FLYING HIGH: Expat teen in Malaga qualifies as pilot

A TEENAGER from Malaga has gained a licence to fly light aircraft shortly before turning 18.

Expatriate Edouard de Hennin, who arrived in Spain aged two after his family moved from Belgium, successfully completed his pilot training at Axarquia’s Real Aeroclub de Malaga late last month.

He told Spanish media he had decided he wanted to train to become a pilot after first taking off from the airfield for a one-off flight shortly after turning 16.

“What I felt during that flight was very particular, it marked me. Now I can see that flying is the perfect definition of freedom, it is impressive,” he said.

Hennin had to pass exams on navigation, meteorology, communication, general aircraft knowledge and other subjects before he earned his wings. He also had to complete some 45 hours of flight time and spent a total of 53 hours airborne.

Hennin has recently been accepted into the Europe Flight Training School in Jerez and he is also due to go to Ireland to study aeronautical engineering.