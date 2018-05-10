Paraglider dies after plunging into sea in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
EMERGENCY services have confirmed the death of a paraglider this afternoon (Thursday) who hit the sea was dragged away by strong currents.
The accident happened at the La Herradura beach in Almuñecar, Granada and the emergency services were alerted at around midday.
The victim was rescued from the sea but didn’t survive the accident.
Guardia Civil officers are investigating the incident.
Fallece un parapentista tras caer al mar en la playa de La Herradura en Almuñécar, #Granada— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) May 10, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)