Paraglider dies after plunging into sea in southern Spain

Thursday, 10 May 2018
PARAGLIDING: File photograph PARAGLIDING: File photograph Shutterstock

EMERGENCY services have confirmed the death of a paraglider this afternoon (Thursday) who hit the sea was dragged away by strong currents.

The accident happened at the La Herradura beach in Almuñecar, Granada and the emergency services were alerted at around midday.

The victim was rescued from the sea but didn’t survive the accident.

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the incident.

