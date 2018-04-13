Nerja landfill probe: Prosecutor finds ‘serious environmental breach’

The State Attorney General’s office has reportedly detected ‘serious environmental breaches’ in the case of the La Miel de Nerja ‘illegal’ landfill.

According to reports, the Environment and Urban Planning department has sent an expert report on the situation to the Court leading the case as part of the Guardia Civil operation surrounding the case, known as operation ‘rubbish.’

The illegal dumping ground, which was reportedly found on a mining gap, had reportedly been used as a landfill site since at least 1998, covers an estimated area of three hectares and held a volume of waste of more than 802,000 cubic metres of pruning, construction and demolition waste.

The report from the Environment and Urban Planning department allegedly details that the uncontrolled rubbish dump was located on an old quarry and that there were a series of regulatory noncompliance issues.

Several environmental infringements were found to have affected a number of matters on the site including breaches against mines, waste, water, protected natural space, forest fires and were also a risk to the health of the local population.

In June last year, it was revealed that local businessmen and even public officials including current Mayor Rosa and her predecessor Jose Alberto Amijo, had been implicated in the operation as 40 people were investigated by the Guardia Civil; of which 12 were arrested.

Those arrested have been charged with alleged crimes of forgery and fraud, in relation to the dumping ground which reportedly covered a staggering 36,000 square metres by the end of 2016.

It has since been reportedly confirmed by Guardia Civil officers that the landfill was exploited for more than 15 years while it was managed economically by a group of construction companies in Nerja that failed to comply with administrative regulations.