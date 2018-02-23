Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Man ‘blasted himself with shotgun after believing he had killed his brother’ in southern Spain

By Friday, 23 February 2018 10:31 0
The area where the incident occured The area where the incident occured Jesus Muñoz Arrebola/Jesus Navarro/Twitter

DETECTIVES continue to probe the death of a man after a double shooting in Malaga.

Initial reports suggest that he shot his brother over an inheritance claim and, believing him to be dead, took his own life.

It comes as investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the dramatic incident which has rocked the sleepy hillside village.

One shocked neighbour described the 68-year-old bar-owner as “popular” and belonging to “a good family, very loved and respected in the town.”

The shooting happened at a home on calle Doctor Gomez Clavero, near Plaza del Calvario in the village centre.

DWpwfu9W4AA9lVN.jpg

The street cordoned off by police

Police were alerted by a number of residents who reported hearing three loud shots.

Some rushed to the man’s home where they found him barely alive with a gunshot wound to the head, but he had died by the time medics arrived.

Police said he pulled the trigger after first placing the gun in his mouth.

His brother, 61, had already been taken to hospital by his wife.

He was treated for a wounded left arm with his condition described as “stable.”

Two shotguns – one double-barrelled – were recovered from the scene as investigations continue.

New online edition graphic

