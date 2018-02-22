Axarquía - Costa Tropical

One man shot dead and his brother injured in southern Spain shooting

Thursday, 22 February 2018
ONE man has been shot dead and his brother injured in a shooting in Malaga province.

Emergency services were called after neighbours reported hearing shots.

The shooting happened in Benamocarra and the injured man is being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at the moment.

