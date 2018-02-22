One man shot dead and his brother injured in southern Spain shooting

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
ONE man has been shot dead and his brother injured in a shooting in Malaga province.
Emergency services were called after neighbours reported hearing shots.
The shooting happened in Benamocarra and the injured man is being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm.
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at the moment.
