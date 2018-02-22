Tech for the Timid

If ‘Send to All’ really existed…

By Thursday, 22 February 2018 17:00 0
EMAIL OVERLOAD: To BCC or not to BCC. EMAIL OVERLOAD: To BCC or not to BCC.

LAST year a friend sent my email address a joke. 

Now I’m deluged with offers to augment the male anatomy, retrieve my winnings from a lottery I didn’t enter, or enjoy the charms of ladies called Anushka or Anastasya. 

And all because my friend took a leaf from the Michael McIntyre show by using his equivalent of that ‘Send to All’ game to pass on his innocuous joke.

What email etiquette did he contravene? His emailed joke was openly addressed to everyone in his address book. I could see all his dozens of friends’ addresses, and they could all see mine. In this age of easy digital pilferage that put all our addresses out there in the wild, it’s easy pickings for the spammers.

So here’s this week’s tiny but vital email etiquette tip: when you want to forward the funniest thing since segmented whole wheat, hide the addresses of your inflictees.

Here’s how: 

1) Compose your email.

2) Address it to your own email address.

3) Then add your recipients one by one with the BCC button.

BCC officially means ‘Blind Carbon Copy’. It’s the subversive variant of the CC ‘copy’ function, responsible single-handedly for swamping workplaces with avalanches of digital sludge.

BCC is a really sneaky way to copy someone into correspondence without the original addressee being aware of it. All BCC addresses are hidden from all other recipients, so no one can harvest valuable contact details from your address book. 

By addressing an email to yourself and then BCC-ing your recipients, their details remain sacrosanct and they’ll only hate you for the inanity of your joke, not for revealing their email addresses to all. 

While we’re at it, here’s another obvious but surprisingly common email fault: keeping everything in your Inbox.

My immortal beloved eventually had several thousand emails in her groaning, treacle-slow Inbox until she finally saw the light and was saved. 

All it takes is to make folders/directories in your email program’s left-hand navigation column, and every day drag your dealt-with emails from the Inbox into their respective folders: Business, Friends, Lovers, Potential lovers, Final demands, Absolutely final demands, whatever folders suit your particular needs. It makes finding the email you want a whole lot easier too.

One more tip: delete those huge attachments from your emails once you’re done with them. In some programs you just right-click the attachment symbol and choose delete. 

Your email program will become much more responsive without the burden of all those forwarded cat videos. So do it right miaow.

Scorched earth

RATHER than clean my lodgings as a student, it was often easier just to keep moving somewhere else. 

Sadly it’s not that simple with email, though some of us do indeed just give up when spammers overrun our accounts, and endure the ‘scorched earth’ hassle of starting a new address.

Hitting an ‘Unsubscribe’ link at the bottom of an email often works. But sometimes it has the opposite and unintended effect of confirming to the spammer that he has reached an actual live recipient, and the invasion ramps up.

For extreme cases you can actually train your program to recognise junk mail and move it to a junk folder automatically. Or you can use a proper spam blocker. I had 30 emails advertising one in my Inbox last week…

 
 
Tags
« All I have to do is stream

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 17 minutes ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain