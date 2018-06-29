Could you dogsit for Mocha?

Meet Mocha a lovely Newfie Labrador who lives in Bershire UK

Mocha needs a dog sitter, can you help?

The Newfie Labrador is an unusual breed mix, Mocha is a classic example of this mix. She has a friendly nature, easy going and gentle with people. Mocha lives 1 mile from the village of Cookham in Berkshire and needs a dog sitter 19-25 July. Can you help?

Dog sitters give peace of mind

Amanda, Mocha’s owner says it took her a few weeks of living in their new house before she decided to go away and wanted a reliable house sitter to come in and look after Mocha in her own home.

While Mocha is very gentle and easy going, it can still be disruptive to keep moving the dog from one place to another with different feeding times in new environments. Amanda wanted her to maintain her routine during the day and for someone caring to be with her at night in her new home. So a housesitter was the best choice for her.

What our members say about us on Trustpilot

A very well-run house- and pet-sit…

A very well-run house- and pet-sit website, which you can join for a modest annual membership fee. Whereby we found a reliable couple to look after dog and home for a week while they enjoyed the use of the house. All for free, everyone's a winner!

John a Dog and home owner, West Sussex UK

How we work

All new members register to join our online HouseSitMatch network. On registration we ID check every new member to ensure we know who you are, and in addition housesitters and petsitters are police checked by us. We charge for membership to ensure that there is a commitment from both parties and that we can afford to manage our network online professionally.

How you benefit as a home and petowner

Our membership offers you a secure network to help you find suitable sitters. We don’t reveal your contact details, or your address. You post an advert ahead of your travel dates, we publish the advert then housesitters apply. You can view their profiles and chat with them before you accept your choice of applicant. If you join as a Premium member we can also help you at each stage of the process to get you started and to manage your account.

How you do join?

Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com

Choose a membership plan Standard (DIY option) = £49 pa Premium (with support at each step) = £79 pa



Do you need a house or petsitter? Get in touch. House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and petsitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation! Register as either housesitter or homeowner with a 20% discount using coupon code P2020 – an exclusive offer for readers. To find a house pet-sitter go to www.HousesitMatch.com