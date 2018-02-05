David the Dogman: An inspiration to many

OVER the years I’ve written for the Euro Weekly News I’ve shared a number of pet stories.

Today my column is dedicated to one of my inspirations in pets and in business, David the Dogman.

I first came across David when he called to invite me to be a guest on his TRE Saturday morning Radio show. It was great fun and such a friendly show to be of part of with banter and great advice.

Who do you call in a crisis?

Since that first interview I’ve listened regularly to his expert advice.

One time when I was housesitting for a client (yes, I housesit too!), and found I was struggling to manage one of my canine charges.

She was a recent rescue, who had been badly abused. The owner had asked me to make sure she came into the house every night. I found that this task was taking longer each evening.

I needed advice, and David was the man I called.

The other three dogs in the family pack were established as a unit but Perle was still integrating as she was only recently adopted from a local shelter. It was clear she thoroughly mistrusted people. She would do anything to avoid proximity with humans.

I made the call

On the fourth evening I dared to call David.

He was wonderful, generous in time and spirit and needless to say his advice worked. Within two more days the dog and I had an understanding, she came into the house with the other dogs as night fell.

As he advised, I was very kind to her with every word and gesture, but also firm, my instructions needed to be clear with a reward. She accepted my treats and commands and I accepted her measured distance.

This year I returned to the same housesit, and all the dogs remembered me. What pleased me most was that Perle seemed as excited as the others to have me back.

Thanks David!

