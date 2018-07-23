ROAD TEST: Suzuki Ignis SZ5 1.2

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
Suzuki Ignis
KEY sales factors in the SUV sector are model practicality and style and image, so you have to give Suzuki great credit for coming up with a small and more radically designed SUV which really stands out.
The new Ignis is the size of a small city car but its high-up stance, flared arches and funky looks earn it top marks for visual charisma. It is also amazing roomy inside, seating four adults with ease. With prices starting at just €11,325 (£9,995) it is no surprise it has made an immediate impact.
There is only one engine, a 1.2 litre 89 hp petrol, but it is also available with the option of a more economical mild-hybrid system, and there is also a four-wheel-drive option for those needing more grip. The engine gives a 0-100 kph time of 11.5 seconds and top speed of 165 kph (103 mph). Fuel economy is very good at 21.2 kpl (60.1 mpg) and emissions quite low at 106 g/km.
Three trim levels are available and my test model was a top-spec SZ5 with AllGrip four-wheel-drive and the hybrid system and priced at €17,555 (£15,499).
Standard kit is generous and includes colour touchscreen, sat-nav, Bluetooth, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. You also get four powered windows, roof rails, alloy wheels, air-con, auto lights, rear parking camera, cruise control with speed-limiter and hill-hold and hill-descent controls.
On the move, Ignis is nimble thanks to its low-down weight and short wheelbase and is fun to drive. The engine is more quiet than most in the small-car sector, the 5-speed gearbox slick and the suspension set-up gives decent ride quality.
The two-tone cabin looks attractive, and is well laid out. Trim materials are not top grade but do look durable. The 260-litre boot is bigger than in most city cars and the split-fold rear seats also slide back and forth so passenger and load space can be varied and with the seats down, load space is increased to a surprising 1,086 litres.
Ignis is a nicely-created package aimed at those who want a lot of car for their money and a stand-out image.
Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.
Stats panel:
Model: Suzuki Ignis SZ5
Engine: 1.2 litre petrol
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Performance: 0-100 kph 11.5 seconds, top speed 165 kph (103 mph)
Economy: 21.2 kpl (60.1 mpg)
Emissions: 106 g/km
