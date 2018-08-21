Keep those bees at bay

AS temperatures continue to soar, a dip in the pool has never been more appealing.

But one thing sure to ruin those long summer afternoons is a sharp sting from a wasp or bee that happens to have the same idea.

While it’s tempting to kill them, they are good for the environment, and there are other ways to rid your sanctuary of the little invaders.

Wasps love raw meat! So hanging a small piece of leftover cheap steak or beef in an area away from your pool can help entice them away.

Relatively cheap fake wasp nests are available and can be hung around the pool area. Be sure to place them early in the season before they start building their own nests.

But if a large group of the insects have moved in, call in a removal pro.

Bees are a bit easier to remove without having to destroy them.

They are basically looking for a drink, so set up an alternative water source. Keep it going all summer and put a small stone inside incase a bee falls in.

It´s important to set it up before you open your pool for the season so they already have an established water source.

While tumble dryer sheets smell nice to us, bees hate them.

Arrange them around your pool in baskets or use underneath other objects to keep the bees at bay, but change them weekly.

Again, if these solutions don´t work, call an exterminator who can humanely remove the nest.