Ceylonese prawn curry & Garlic fried rice

AS PROMISED this week I will discuss the remaining two fat soluble vitamins; Vitamin E and Vitamin K.
Vitamin E helps maintain healthy skin, eyes and strengthen the body's natural defence against illness and infection (the immune system). Vitamin E is found in a wide variety of foods. Good sources include: Plant oils such as soya, corn and olive oil, nuts and seeds and a particularly rich source is wheatgerm, found in cereals and cereal products and wholemeal bread.
Sunflower oil is another particularly good source with 100 ml containing 500 per cent of the ADR (Adult Daily Requirement). There is no evidence that an excessive intake of this vitamin can cause harm.
Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, but Vitamin K deficiency is very rare due to the following:
Next week, the water-soluble vitamins, starting with Vitamin B Complex.
This week’s recipes:
Ceylonese Prawn Curry
Serves 4
1 large onion chopped
2 tablespoons coconut oil
6 whole garlic cloves, sliced
2 tablespoons of ginger, peeled and grated (more if you like the heat!)
750 grams fresh prawns, shells and intestinal tract removed (or more conveniently; 600 grams of frozen prawns, they are coated in ice so after defrosting, the amount of each will be roughly the same)
2 cups coconut milk
2 teaspoons tamarind pulp
2 teaspoons turmeric
1 can peeled tomatoes
4 tablespoons of cilantro leaves, finely chopped
1 seeded and chopped red or green chilli pepper (or more if you like the heat!)
Fry the onion in oil, until golden.
Add ginger and garlic continue to fry until the garlic becomes transparent.
Add all the remaining ingredients, except for the prawns.
Simmer for 10 minutes
Add the prawns and simmer until the prawns lose their transparency (about 4 minutes).
Serve with this:
Garlic Fried Rice
Serves 4
2 cups long-grain rice (ideally Basmati)
1 whole vegetable stock cube, crumbled
4 cups water, boiling
1 small lotus leaf (optional)
1 large onion, skinned and chopped
8 whole garlic cloves, skinned and chopped
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 whole red pepper, deseeded and chopped
2 teaspoons black peppercorns, ground
Juice of 2 limes
Place rice, stock cube and the lotus leaf in a rice steamer and add the boiling water
Microwave at 850 Watts, for 12 minutes. Discard the lotus leaf.
Pour the vegetable oil into a wok, heat and add the onion. Stir-fry for two minutes, add the garlic and stir fry for a further two minutes, two minutes more with the red pepper added. Add remaining ingredients stir and place in a warmed, covered dish.
Serve.
