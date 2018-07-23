Will veganism be the new way of life?

SUPERFOODS and the vegan trend are dominating the latest food fads in magazines and trendy new restaurants, but are we willing to sustain such a limited diet in the future without the need for bacon butties or cheeseburgers?

The fashionable plant-based diet, proven to result in younger looking skin, boost energy levels and reduce the risks of certain life-threatening diseases like diabetes and cancer is slowly pushing aside meat-based foods in the hope of a healthier lifestyle and less obesity- but is it sustainable in this modern age?

Experts agree that a truly vegan lifestyle, although difficult to plan out and maintain can reduce weight but they also look at the potential downfall of going totally plant-based.

Calcium, omega-3, fatty acids and Vitamin B12 are all key nutrients that a vegan diet can lack. Over a length of time, these key elements to keep the body strong can result in loss of bone and muscle mass and inefficient running of the nervous system. Vitamins and supplements can only be taken in small doses otherwise they can cause toxicity in the body.

The bottom line, say experts is to avoid fad diets that are promoted on the internet, try to balance out the pros and cons of becoming a vegan but most importantly stick to a healthy regime that gives your body good healthy food.