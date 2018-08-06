Journeyman (2018)

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
MATTY BURTON (Paddy Considine) knows the time has come for him to leave boxing behind.
The middleweight champion of the world is more interested in getting money for a home for wife Emma (Jodie Whittaker) and baby daughter Mia (Lainie Duffy).
Burton returns to the family home following a bout with Andre ‘The Future’ Bryte. He collapses moments later before waking up in a coma caused by a punch in the fight.
He now has to piece himself back together in Journeyman.
Comments (0)