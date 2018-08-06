Journeyman (2018)

MATTY BURTON (Paddy Considine) knows the time has come for him to leave boxing behind.

The middleweight champion of the world is more interested in getting money for a home for wife Emma (Jodie Whittaker) and baby daughter Mia (Lainie Duffy).

Burton returns to the family home following a bout with Andre ‘The Future’ Bryte. He collapses moments later before waking up in a coma caused by a punch in the fight.

He now has to piece himself back together in Journeyman.