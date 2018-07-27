Mary Magdalene (2018)

JUDEA in the year 33 CE. The region is under Roman occupation and Mary Magdalene (Rooney Mara) is torn between a traditional Jewish life and one of freedom.

Mary’s family turn on her after she rejects a marriage proposal from Ephraim (Tsahi Halevi) and start to think she may be possessed by a demon.

The family turn to a rabbi named Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix) for help and Mary finds herself drawn towards his peaceful message. She follows his path in Mary Magdalene.

