Tully (2018)

TULLY: A fun adult comedy that you are sure to love

TULLY is a new American comedy drama. Marlo (Charlize Theron) lives in New York and is about to give birth to an unplanned third child. Her husband, Ron, is loving and works hard, but he doesn’t realise the demands that motherhood puts on his wife. When the baby girl, Mia, is born, Marlo's wealthy brother Craig hires a nighttime nanny called Tully to help his sister out. Hesitant at first, Marlo soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does - forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend.

