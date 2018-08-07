Book Review

Early Riser by Jasper Fforde

By Euro Weekly News Tuesday, 07 August 2018
CHARLIE WORTHING has begun his first season with the Winter Consuls.

This motley crew of misfits is tasked with protecting the dreams of the hibernating populace through the bracing winter months.

Worthing and the group are tasked with investigating a viral dream outbreak which they at first dismiss out of hand. That is until the dreams start to kill people.

The Winter Consuls soon find they are getting the dreams also. They also find the dreams start to come true and make their way into reality and doubts about their sanity soon follow.

Sleepy winter gives way to terror. A rampaging gang of murderers known as the villains, the bloodthirsty Nightwalkers and the WinterVolk join the dreams and turn things upside down.

Worthing and his comrades must weather the storm in Jasper Fforde’s Early Riser.

