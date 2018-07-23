Book Review

The Outsider by Stephen King

By Euro Weekly News Monday, 23 July 2018 15:38 0
THE OUTSIDER: Not such a nice guy? THE OUTSIDER: Not such a nice guy? @awardsdaily / Twitter

WHEN an 11-year-old boy is found murdered in a town park, eyewitnesses point to the town's popular Little League coach, Terry Maitland, a well-loved family man, as the culprit.

DNA evidence and fingerprints confirm this.

Horrified by the brutal killing, Detective Ralph Anderson, whose own son was once coached by Maitland, orders the suspect to be arrested in a public spectacle. But Maitland has an alibi, as it is proved he was out of town that day.

As Anderson and the District Attorney trace the clues, the investigation goes from Ohio to Texas. And as horrifying answers begin to emerge, so King's propulsive story of almost unbearable suspense kicks into high gear.

Terry Maitland seems a nice guy but there is one hard fact: a man cannot be in two places at the same time. Can he?

