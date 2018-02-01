Bacchus Cellar

Grapes and wine regions in Spain

By Thursday, 01 February 2018 15:33 0
Grapes and wine regions in Spain

WINES in Spain are classified into 69 major regions or Designation of Origin (DO) with their own set of laws and quality standards. 

The best known national regions are Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Penedés, Navarra, Rueda, Cava, Rias Baixas, Jeréz, and La Mancha. 

Grape names are not often used, with restaurants and shops classifying wines according to their origin, therefore it is quite common to confuse the grape name with the region. 

A clear example is that Rioja refers to the DO as there is no such grape; though Albariño refers to the grape variety from the Rias Baixas region.   

Here are the most common Spanish red grape varietals.

Tempranillo: The best known red also known as Tinto Fino, Cencibel and Ull de Llebre producing fruity young wines that age well in oak. 

Garnacha (Grenache): Though of Spanish origin and produced in La Rioja, Navarra, Aragón and Cataluña is also found in several wine countries. It is normally blended with Tempranillo to produce fruity wines, with raspberry aromas. 

Bobal: Cultivated mainly in Valencia it produces full bodied wines. 

Monastrell: The typical grape of Murcia producing powerful wines with structure and strength. 

Cabernet Sauvignon:  Not a Spanish grape varietal but grows well here and is often blended with other grapes to produce more complex wines. Cabernet is found in La Mancha, Catalonia and Navarra. 

Merlot: Another French grape variety and again found in many regions. 

Syrah: Relatively popular in La Mancha and in the Mediterranean areas, it produces full bodied wines high in alcohol. 

Tinta de Toro: Of the Tempranillo grape family and most typically grown in Zamora. 

Cariñena: Widespread in Spain and in other wine-producing countries around the world. Other red wine grape varieties include Manto Negro from the Balearic Islands, Negramoll and Listán Negro from the Canary Islands, Prieto Picudo from León, Brancellao and Caíño from Galicia, and Garnacha Tintorera found in Galicia, Alicante, and Albacete.

The most common Spanish white grape varietals.

Verdejo: Typical from Rueda-producing wines that are aromatic with a tropical character. 

Albariño:  Produced in Rias Baixas, Galicia; aromatic and crispy with a distinctive aroma and silky texture. 

Godello: From Northwest Spain producing aromatic wines. 

Palomino: Mainly used for Fino production in Andalucia. 

Xareló, Parellada and Macabeo (or Viura): Grapes traditionally used to produce Cava. 

Airen: The world’s third most planted grape and traditionally used to produce the alcohol served as the base for brandy.

Happy tasting.

 
Tags
« Innovation in tradition Waste not! »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain