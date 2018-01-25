Bacchus Cellar

Innovation in tradition

By Thursday, 25 January 2018 15:38 0
CAVA CODORNIU: World’s second-oldest producer. CAVA CODORNIU: World’s second-oldest producer.

CODORNIU is the world’s oldest and second-largest producer of bottle-fermented sparkling wine - cava - made by the méthode traditionelle (same as Champagne). 

Founded in Cataluña in 1551 by Jaume Codorniu,  just over 100 years later Codorniu heiress Anna married Miguel Raventós merging two families with a long wine tradition. 

Cava was first made in 1872 by José Raventós who established a new industry with Codorniu cellars established at Sant Sadurní d’Anoia between 1895 and 1915.

They were designed by renowned Catalán architect Josep Puig i Cadalfach.

Tragically in 1930 the Phylloxera plague infested the vineyards, but the family fought back with innovative viticultural techniques and ensured survival, with Codorniu producing more than 100,000 bottles of cava annually by the end of the 20th century. 

Nowadays, Codorniu with modern installations and the latest equipment continues to control the production process of its cavas from vineyard planting to finished product.

Wines produced with different blends of Chardonnay, Macabeo, Xarel.lo, Parellada, Pinot Noir and reserve wines are: Anna de Codorniu Brut, Codorniu 1551 Brut Natural, Codorniu Mediterranea Brut Natural, Cuvée Raventós Brut Natural, Codorniu Rosé Brut, Cuvée Reina Maria Cristina Brut, Delapierre ‘D’ Brut, Delapierre Glaçé Prestige Brut, Gran Codorniu Brut, Jaume de Codorniu Brut and Non Plus Ultra Reserva Vintage Brut. 

Codorniu has been one of the innovators of Wine Tourism in Spain, providing the infrastructure necessary for an interesting visit to their cellars at Sant Sadurní d’Anoia which in 1976 were declared a National Monument of Historical and Artistic Interest by King Juan Carlos. 

Happy tasting.

 
Tags
« Under the Tuscan sun Grapes and wine regions in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain