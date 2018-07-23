Spanish bank bags top European award

BUSINESS and finance magazine Euromoney has named Spain’s Santander as the best bank in Western Europe in its prestigious annual awards.

Editor Clive Horwood said: “[Santander] is already one of the few big banks to prove that internationally diversified retail banks can be more profitable, and more stable, than domestic-focused peers. Now it is in its rightful place, not just Spain’s biggest bank, but also the one with the biggest domestic share, too.”

Santander Group CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez said, “Our goal is to help the people and businesses we serve to prosper, and I am proud of the work our people do every day to support that goal and earn the loyalty of our customers.”