Finance

Telefonica lands - footy monopoly

By Tuesday, 03 July 2018 13:15 0
REAL DEAL: The agreement is worth €1.08 billion. REAL DEAL: The agreement is worth €1.08 billion. © Shutterstock

SPANISH broadband and telecommunications provider Telefonica has snapped up the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League and Europa League football from rival Mediapro.

The firm will fork out €1.08 billion for the 2018-2021 period, paying €360 million for each of the next three seasons, it said in a statement.

It comes after its recent acquisition of La Liga football from 2019-2022, with the multinational now holding a monopoly on pay-per-view football rights in the Spanish domestic market.

The agreement includes shared advertising rights for a set of new Movistar-branded channels to be launched in the coming weeks.

Telefonica Spain’s president, Emilio Gayo, said: “The award of the main lots of the rights of La Liga last Monday cements Telefonica’s commitment to television with our customers’ most-watched content, now completed with the Champions and the Europa League.”

Tags
« Tax breaks capture Spain’s leading role IAG takes it to the next Level »
Jose Valentin

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News