Number’s up for online gambling in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THE Spanish government is launching a crackdown on gambling publicity.
Radio and television adverts for online betting firms will be banned in ‘childrens’ hours,’ which are to run from 8-9am and 5-8pm.
It is the second time that the Treasury has tried to restrict the placement of gambling promotion in the face of rising addiction among youngsters, but a raft of new rules were nipped in the bud in the wake of strong criticism from the sector and a lack of agreement with other political groups.
The new laws also prevent betting companies from using celebrities or fictional characters ‘attractive or striking to children’ in adverts, and extends to promotion of the football pools and all forms of lottery.
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 16, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)