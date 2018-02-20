Number’s up for online gambling in Spain

COMING CLEAN: Celebrities and ‘attractive’ people can no longer be used in ads.

THE Spanish government is launching a crackdown on gambling publicity.

Radio and television adverts for online betting firms will be banned in ‘childrens’ hours,’ which are to run from 8-9am and 5-8pm.

It is the second time that the Treasury has tried to restrict the placement of gambling promotion in the face of rising addiction among youngsters, but a raft of new rules were nipped in the bud in the wake of strong criticism from the sector and a lack of agreement with other political groups.

The new laws also prevent betting companies from using celebrities or fictional characters ‘attractive or striking to children’ in adverts, and extends to promotion of the football pools and all forms of lottery.