PRIVACY POLICY OF THE WEBSITE

www.euroweeklynews.com

I. PRIVACY AND DATA PROTECTION POLICY



Respecting the provisions of current legislation, Euro Weekly News (hereinafter, also Website) is committed to adopt the necessary technical and organizational measures, according to the level of security appropriate to the risk of the data collected.

Laws that incorporate this privacy policy

This privacy policy is adapted to Spanish and European regulations in force regarding the protection of personal data on the Internet. In particular, it respects the following rules:

Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and the free movement of such data (GDPR).

The Organic Law 15/1999, of December 13, of Protection of Personal Data (LOPD).

Royal Decree 1720/2007, of December 21, which approves the Regulation for the development of Organic Law 15/1999, of December 13, on the Protection of Personal Data (RDLOPD).

Law 34/2002, of July 11, on Services of the Information Society and Electronic Commerce (LSSI-CE).

Identity of the person responsible for the processing of personal data

The person responsible for the processing of personal data collected in Euro Weekly News is: EURO WEEKLY NEWS MEDIA GROUP SA, provided with NIF: A73008195 and registered in: Commercial Register of Malaga with the following registry data: Volume 2774, book 1687, folio 166, sheet MA-48525, whose representative is: Michel Euesden (hereinafter, Responsible for the treatment). Your contact information is as follows:

Address:

Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edif. River Playa Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain

Telephone number: 951386161

Contact [email protected] : [email protected]

Registration of Personal Data

The personal data collected by Euro Weekly News, through the forms extended on its pages, will be entered in an automated file under the responsibility of the Data Controller, and duly declared and registered in the General Registry of the Data Protection Agency that can be consult the website of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection ( http://www.agpd.es ), in order to facilitate, expedite and meet the commitments established between Euro Weekly News and the User or maintenance of the relationship that is established in the forms that this one completes, or to attend a request or consultation of the same one.

Principles applicable to the processing of personal data

The treatment of the personal data of the User will be subject to the following principles set forth in article 5 of the GDPR:

Principle of legality, loyalty and transparency: the consent of the User will be required at all times prior to completely transparent information of the purposes for which the personal data are collected.

Principle of limitation of purpose: personal data will be collected for specific, explicit and legitimate purposes.

Principle of minimization of data: the personal data collected will be only those strictly necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are treated.

Principle of accuracy: personal data must be accurate and always updated.

Principle of limitation of the term of conservation: personal data will only be maintained in a way that allows the identification of the User during the time necessary for the purposes of their treatment.

Principle of integrity and confidentiality: personal data will be treated in a manner that guarantees its security and confidentiality.

Principle of proactive responsibility: the controller will be responsible for ensuring that the above principles are met.

Categories of personal data

The data categories that are dealt with in Euro Weekly News are only identifying data. In no case are special categories of personal data treated in the sense of article 9 of the GDPR.

Legal basis for the treatment of personal data

The legal basis for the treatment of personal data is consent. Euro Weekly News undertakes to obtain the express and verifiable consent of the User for the processing of their personal data for one or several specific purposes.

The User shall have the right to withdraw his consent at any time. It will be as easy to withdraw the consent as it is to give it. As a general rule, the withdrawal of consent will not condition the use of the Website.

On occasions when the User must or may provide their information through forms to make inquiries, request information or for reasons related to the content of the Website, you will be informed in case that the completion of any of them is mandatory because they are essential for the proper development of the operation performed.

Purposes of the treatment to which the personal data are destined

Personal data is collected and managed by Euro Weekly News in order to facilitate, expedite and fulfill the commitments established between the Website and the User or the maintenance of the relationship established in the forms that the latter completes or to attend an application or inquiry.

Likewise, the data may be used for a commercial purpose of personalization, operational and statistical, and activities of the corporate purpose of Euro Weekly News, as well as for the extraction, storage of data and marketing studies to adapt the Content offered to the User, as well as improving the quality, operation and navigation of the Website.

When the personal data are obtained, the User will be informed about the purpose or specific purposes of the treatment to which the personal data will be assigned; that is, the use or uses that will be given to the information collected.

Periods of retention of personal data

Personal data will only be retained for the minimum time necessary for the purposes of its treatment and, in any case, only during the following period: 12 months, or until the User requests its deletion.

When the personal data is obtained, the User will be informed about the period during which the personal data will be kept or, when that is not possible, the criteria used to determine this term.

Recipients of personal data

The personal data of the User will not be shared with third parties.

In any case, at the time that personal data is obtained, the User will be informed about the recipients or the categories of recipients of the personal data.

Personal information of minors

Respecting the provisions of articles 8 of the GDPR and 13 of the RDLOPD, only those over 14 years of age may grant their consent for the processing of their personal data in a lawful manner by Euro Weekly News. If it is a child under 14, the consent of the parents or guardians will be necessary for the treatment, and this will only be considered lawful in the measure in which they have authorized it.

Secrecy and security of personal data

Euro Weekly News undertakes to adopt the necessary technical and organizational measures, according to the level of security appropriate to the risk of the data collected, so as to guarantee the security of personal data and to prevent destruction, loss or accidental alteration or illicit of personal data transmitted, conserved or otherwise processed, or unauthorized communication or access to said data.

The Website has an SSL certificate (Secure Socket Layer), which ensures that personal data is transmitted in a secure and confidential manner, as the data is transmitted between the server and the User, and in feedback, fully encrypted or encrypted. .

However, because Euro Weekly News can not guarantee the inexputability of the internet or the total absence of hackers or others who fraudulently access personal data, the Data Controller undertakes to notify the User without undue delay when a breach occurs. violation of the security of personal data that is likely to entail a high risk for the rights and freedoms of natural persons. Following the provisions of Article 4 of the GDPR, violation of the security of personal data means any breach of security that causes the destruction, loss or accidental or unlawful alteration of personal data transmitted, preserved or otherwise processed, or the unauthorized communication or access to said data.

Personal data will be treated as confidential by the person responsible for the processing, who undertakes to inform and guarantee through a legal or contractual obligation that such confidentiality is respected by its employees, associates, and any person to whom it is accessible. information.

Rights derived from the processing of personal data

The User has about Euro Weekly News and may, therefore, exercise the following rights recognized in the GDPR with the Responsible for the treatment:

Right of access : It is the right of the User to obtain confirmation of whether Euro Weekly News is treating their personal data or not, and if so, to obtain information about their specific personal data and the treatment that Euro Weekly News has carried out or makes , as well as, among other, of the available information on the origin of said data and the recipients of the communications made or anticipated thereof.

Right of rectification : It is the right of the User to modify their personal data that prove to be inaccurate or, taking into account the purposes of the treatment, incomplete.

Right of withdrawal ("the right to be forgotten") : It is the right of the User, provided that the current legislation does not establish otherwise, to obtain the deletion of their personal data when these are no longer necessary for the purposes for which they were collected or treaties; the User has withdrawn his consent to the treatment and this does not have another legal basis; the User is opposed to the treatment and there is no other legitimate reason to continue with it; personal data have been treated illicitly; personal data should be deleted in compliance with a legal obligation; or the personal data have been obtained as a result of a direct offer of information society services to a child under 14 years of age. In addition to deleting the data, the Data Controller, taking into account the available technology and the cost of its application, must take reasonable measures to inform those responsible who are processing the personal data of the interested party's request to delete any link to that personal data.

Right to the limitation of the treatment : It is the User's right to limit the processing of their personal data. The User has the right to obtain the limitation of the treatment when he challenges the accuracy of his personal data; the treatment is illegal; The Person in charge of the treatment no longer needs the personal data, but the User needs it to make claims; and when the User has opposed the treatment.

Right to data portability : In the event that the processing is carried out by automated means, the User shall have the right to receive from the Data Controller their personal data in a structured, commonly used and mechanical reading format, and to transmit them to another person in charge. of the treatment. Whenever technically possible, the Data Controller will transmit the data directly to that other person in charge.

Right of opposition : It is the right of the User to not carry out the processing of their personal data or to cease the processing thereof by Euro Weekly News.

Right not to be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing, including profiling : It is the right of the User not to be subject to an individualized decision based solely on the automated processing of their personal data, including the elaboration of profiles, existing unless the current legislation establishes the contrary.

Therefore, the User may exercise their rights by means of a written communication addressed to the Person Responsible for processing with the reference "GDPR-www.euroweeklynews.com", specifying:

Name, surname of the User and copy of the DNI. In the cases in which the representation is admitted, it will also be necessary the identification by the same means of the person representing the User, as well as the document accrediting the representation. The photocopy of the DNI may be substituted, by any other means valid in law that proves the identity.

Petition with the specific reasons for the request or information to which you want to access.

Address to effect of notifications.

Date and signature of the applicant.

Any document that certifies the request that formulates.

This application and any other attached document may be sent to the following address and / or email:

Postal address:

Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edif. Riverplaya Local 2

Email: [email protected]

Links to third-party websites

The Website may include hyperlinks or links that allow access to web pages of third parties other than Euro Weekly News, and that therefore are not operated by Euro Weekly News. The owners of said websites will have their own data protection policies, being themselves, in each case, responsible for their own files and their own privacy practices.

Claims before the supervisory authority

In the event that the User considers that there is a problem or infringement of the current regulations in the way in which their personal data are being processed, they will have the right to effective judicial protection and to present a claim to a control authority, in particular, in the State in which he has his habitual residence, place of work or place of the alleged infringement. In the case of Spain, the control authority is the Spanish Agency for Data Protection ( http://www.agpd.es ).



II. COOKIES POLICY



Access to this Website may involve the use of cookies. Cookies are small amounts of information that are stored in the browser used by each user -in the different devices that can be used to navigate- so that the server remembers certain information that later and only the server that implemented it will read. Cookies make browsing easier, make it more user-friendly, and do not damage the navigation device.

Cookies are automatic procedures for collecting information related to the preferences determined by the User during his visit to the Website in order to recognize him as a User, and to personalize his experience and use of the Website, and may also, for example, help to identify and resolve errors.

The information collected through cookies may include the date and time of visits to the Website, the pages viewed, the time that has been on the Website and the sites visited just before and after it. However, no cookie allows the cookie to be contacted with the User's phone number or any other means of personal contact. No cookie can extract information from the User's hard drive or steal personal information. The only way that the User's private information is part of the Cookie file is for the user to personally give that information to the server.

The cookies that allow to identify a person are considered personal data. Therefore, the Privacy Policy described above will apply to them. In this sense, the User's consent will be necessary to use them. This consent will be communicated, based on an authentic choice, offered through an affirmative and positive decision, before the initial, removable and documented treatment.

Own cookies

Are those cookies that are sent to the user's computer or device and managed exclusively by Euro Weekly News for the best functioning of the Website. The information that is collected is used to improve the quality of the Website and its Content and its experience as a User. These cookies allow the User to be recognized as a recurring visitor to the Website and adapt the content to offer content that suits their preferences.

Third party cookies

They are cookies used and managed by external entities that provide Euro Weekly News with services requested by it to improve the Website and the user experience when browsing the Website. The main objectives for which third-party cookies are used are obtaining access statistics and analyzing the navigation information, that is, how the User interacts with the Website.

The information that is obtained refers, for example, to the number of pages visited, the language, the place where the IP address from which the User is accessing, the number of Users that access, the frequency and recidivism of the visits, the visit time, the browser they use, the operator or type of device from which the visit is made. This information is used to improve the Website, and detect new needs to offer Users a Content and / or service of optimum quality. In any case, the information is collected anonymously and web site trend reports are produced without identifying individual users.

You can obtain more information about cookies, information about privacy, or consult the description of the type of cookies used, their main characteristics, expiration period, etc. in the following link (s):

Google Analytics: https://developers.google.com/analytics/



YouTube, LLC: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en&gl=GB



Google AdSense: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en&gl=GB



Issuu Inc .: https://issuu.com/legal/cookies



AddThis: https://www.addthis.com/privacy



Taboola, Inc .: https://www.taboola.com/cookie-policy



Sublime Skinz: https://sublimeskinz.com/privacy-en

The entity (s) in charge of the supply of cookies may (n) transfer this information to third parties, as long as the law requires it or a third party who processes this information for these entities.

Social network cookies

Euro Weekly News incorporates social network plugins, which allow access to them from the Website. For this reason, social network cookies can be stored in the User's browser. The owners of these social networks have their own data protection and cookies policies, being themselves, in each case, responsible for their own files and their own privacy practices. The User must refer to them to learn about these cookies and, where appropriate, the processing of their personal data. For information purposes only, the following are the links on which you can consult these privacy and / or cookie policies:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/policies/cookies/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/en/privacy

Instagram: https://help.instagram.com/1896641480634370?ref=ig

YouTube: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en&gl=mx

Google+: https://policies.google.com/technologies/cookies?hl=en

Pinterest: https://policy.pinterest.com/en/privacy-policy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/legal/cookie-policy?trk=hp-cookies

Disable, reject and delete cookies

The User can disable, reject and delete the cookies -totally or partially- installed on their device through the configuration of their browser (among which are, for example, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Explorer). In this regard, the procedures for rejecting and deleting cookies may differ from one Internet browser to another. Consequently, the User must go to the instructions provided by the Internet browser that he is using. In the event that you reject the use of cookies -totally or partially- you may continue to use the Website, although you may have limited use of some of the same features.



III. ACCEPTANCE AND CHANGES IN THIS PRIVACY POLICY



It is necessary that the User has read and is satisfied with the conditions on the protection of personal data contained in this Privacy and Cookies Policy, as well as that he accepts the processing of his personal data so that the Data Controller can proceed to the same in the form, during the deadlines and for the purposes indicated. The use of the Website implies the acceptance of the Privacy and Cookies Policy of the same.

Euro Weekly News reserves the right to modify its Privacy and Cookies Policy, according to its own criteria, or motivated by a legislative, jurisprudential or doctrinal change of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection. Changes or updates to this Privacy Policy and Cookies will be notified explicitly to the User.

This Privacy and Cookies Policy was updated on May 21, 2018 to adapt to Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of April 27, 2016, regarding the protection of natural persons in which regarding the processing of personal data and the free circulation of these data (GDPR).