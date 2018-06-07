June Astrology, Numerology and Tarot forecast

Sun in Gemini : The airy influence of this sign may bring a plethora of ideas this month. Gemini, symbolised as the twins, can indicate perhaps some indecision or a choice between two options this month. When making decisions try to balance your inner wisdom with practical action to make the best choice for you. On 21st June the sun moves into the sign of Cancer. This nurturing and maternal sign brings the focus to your home life, and family. Do something every day which is kind, for yourself and for someone close to you. Offering this act of kindness to yourself and others will help to improve your self esteem and general feeling of well being.

Get in tune with the moon : The new moon in Gemini on 13th June brings the opportunity to make new connections and communicate in an authentic way with others. If you have a strong message to get across to the world, through the written or spoken word, now is the time to take action! On 28th June, the full moon in the sign of earthy Capricorn will help you to ground your ideas, to let go of your wilder, more mercurial plans, replacing these with a longer lasting vision. Take time to connect with nature around the time of the summer solstice too, appreciating the bounty of the earth by spending time outdoors either gardening, walking or simply meditating in a beautiful spot in the sunshine.

Numerology: practice loving kindness

Number 6: This is the number of Gaia, the earth, the ultimate nurturer, the giver of unconditional love and deep compassion. The influence of this number helps you to create balance and harmony within yourself and your world at large. This creative number is encouraging you to take time to write, sing, paint or spend time on whatever creative pursuit you chose. When you are involved in a creative act, you are fully present. By allowing yourself to be fully immersed in this moment you are connected to the divine, grateful and at peace. Develop a creative practice to help you remain more present and open to your inner guidance.

The Hierophant : the lovers

The sixth card in the Major Arcana Tarot deck is the Lovers. This card represents relationships and choices. You may be presented with conflicting options this month, particularly in relationships, whether romantically, or in a professional sense. This card deals with the themes of attachment, union, and partnership. A new partner in some form may present themselves to you this month. Use your intuition to guide you as to whether this is a union that will benefit you both or whether perhaps there is a hidden agenda. When in doubt wait until you have all the facts before you commit to a decision or course of action.



Repeat this affirmation throughout the month to help you : I am creating an abundant world through my positive thoughts and actions.

Your personalised forecast

