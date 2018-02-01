Sally Trotman

February forecast

By Sally Trotman Thursday, 01 February 2018 12:17 0
February forecast

Astrology: what's your vision?

Sun in Aquarius: The airy influence of this sign throughout most of February helps you to develop a vision for the year ahead. What do you desire? Consider your passions, talents and natural abilities to help you become clearer about your goals this month. Talk about your dreams with friends and ask for help. This is not the time to go it alone. Offer support and ask for guidance where you need it. On 18th February the sun moves into the sign of Pisces. This sensitive and intuitive sign will help you to know in each moment what is right for you, so stay present and tuned into your feelings. Now would be the perfect time to develop a daily meditation practice to help you stay centred and calm.

Get in tune with the moon : The new moon on 16th February is helping you to make new connections. Aspire to oneness with all humanity. Give thanks for your more challenging relationships which are helping you to grow. Surround yourself with those who uplift and inspire you. Be the change you want to see in others. Keep your thoughts positive as this air sign influences the way we think and perceive the world. See the good in everyone and everything.

Numerology: find balance

Number 2: This number is helping you to bring more balance to your life, creating a balance between work and play, rest and action. When we find balance between our mind, body and spirit, our energy flows. Consider perhaps which areas of your life you need to bring more balance to.

The High Priestess : trust your vibes

The High Priestess in the Tarot Deck is depicted as a spiritual woman, with her foot on the new moon, with a black and white pillar either side of her. She uses her insight to make choices from a place of stillness. She reminds us to have faith and that this is a powerful quality which moves mountains. Trust yourself and the universe when making choices. Then act as if your desire has already manifest. Becoming more accepting of yourself will help you to develop more faith. When you truly accept every aspect of yourself you will feel centred and confident.

Your 2018 forecast

Astrology, Numerology and the Tarot are ancient tools of divination which aid self awareness. By looking at the unique numbers and planets in your date of birth, I will intuitively guide you to become clearer, calmer and more confident about your direction for the year ahead. I offer readings by Skype, Facetime, Whatapp video and email. Contact me at [email protected] to book in.

Tags
« Astrology: Shoot for the stars!

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Opinion and Comment Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest Columnists Opinion & Comment? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels