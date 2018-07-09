Once upon a time in the wild west of Almeria!

BACK in the 1970’s it was the talk of the town, not just in Almeria but even in distant Hollywood, as any star that was anybody would be making a movie there in the next few years and it was a place to go.

On the main street of that town was the most famous bar on the planet.

The Buffalo Saloon, run by a guy from Chicago, Fred, his Midwest, charming wife and their 10-year-old child, with so much street-savvy you knew you were talking to a 45-year-old.

Like the owner, she had been there and done that and turned down buying the t-shirt.

Fred, the leader of the clan, had kicked around in Torremolinos for a few years before drifting down to Almeria and the movie scene.