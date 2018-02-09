Nora Johnson

‘Timid’ Theresa May needs to get her act together … fast

Friday, 09 February 2018 12:23 0
UNMOORED: Can Theresa May steer Britain back to pre-Brexit sanity? UNMOORED: Can Theresa May steer Britain back to pre-Brexit sanity?

AS divisions within the Conservative Party deepen and plots thicken, the prospect of a leadership challenge increases daily for Theresa May. 

But who could take over? The one thing that the Brexit negotiations have demonstrated is that we simply don’t have the calibre of politician around who can deal efficiently and effectively with this vital, complex task. 

They’re all well-suited to dealing with matters of little consequence, but when it comes to major issues, they’re way out of their league. 

As for Theresa May, it’s not so much that she was a ‘remainer’ (or was she just on the bandwagon?), it’s that she seems over-promoted. She’s been given plenty of time to show leadership skills. 

She excels in hand-wringing, feet-dragging (in lovely kitten heels) and kowtowing to the EU. But it seems her heart just isn’t in Brexit. This isn’t a play or a game though. 

This is about the future of the country - a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - and it mustn’t be let down! 

Which reminds me of something I read in The New York Times that succinctly sums it all up: ‘Many Britons see their country as a brave galleon, banners waving, cannons firing, trumpets blaring. That is how the country’s voluble foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, likes to describe it. But Britain is now but a modest-size ship on the global ocean. 

Having voted to leave the European Union, it is unmoored, heading to nowhere, while on deck, fire has broken out and the captain - poor Theresa May - is lashed to the mast, without the authority to decide whether to turn to port or to starboard, let alone do what one imagines she knows would be best, which is to turn around and head back to shore.’

According to a recent poll, ‘timid’ Theresa May’s lost the support of three in 10 voters who supported her in the general election, but people aren’t enthused by any of her potential rivals either. 

So she gets to carry on because the alternatives are even worse. Great endorsement...

Nora Johnson’s psychological crime thrillers ‘The Girl in the Red Dress,’ ‘No Way Back,’ ‘Landscape of Lies,’ ‘Retribution,’ ‘Soul Stealer,’ ‘The De Clerambault Code’ (www.nora-johnson.net) available from Amazon in paperback/eBook (€0.99; £0.99) and iBookstore. All profits to Costa del Sol Cudeca cancer charity.

Rate this item
(3 votes)
Tags
« More than just porridge on these criminally tasty menus Generation snowflake delays the real world as long as possible »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Opinion and Comment Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest Columnists Opinion & Comment? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Mummified skeleton of man who died seven years-ago found in his bed by brother https://t.co/rIShR95C04… https://t.co/ny2aSYW90D
About 5 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 9 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels