‘Timid’ Theresa May needs to get her act together … fast

AS divisions within the Conservative Party deepen and plots thicken, the prospect of a leadership challenge increases daily for Theresa May.

But who could take over? The one thing that the Brexit negotiations have demonstrated is that we simply don’t have the calibre of politician around who can deal efficiently and effectively with this vital, complex task.

They’re all well-suited to dealing with matters of little consequence, but when it comes to major issues, they’re way out of their league.

As for Theresa May, it’s not so much that she was a ‘remainer’ (or was she just on the bandwagon?), it’s that she seems over-promoted. She’s been given plenty of time to show leadership skills.

She excels in hand-wringing, feet-dragging (in lovely kitten heels) and kowtowing to the EU. But it seems her heart just isn’t in Brexit. This isn’t a play or a game though.

This is about the future of the country - a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - and it mustn’t be let down!

Which reminds me of something I read in The New York Times that succinctly sums it all up: ‘Many Britons see their country as a brave galleon, banners waving, cannons firing, trumpets blaring. That is how the country’s voluble foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, likes to describe it. But Britain is now but a modest-size ship on the global ocean.

Having voted to leave the European Union, it is unmoored, heading to nowhere, while on deck, fire has broken out and the captain - poor Theresa May - is lashed to the mast, without the authority to decide whether to turn to port or to starboard, let alone do what one imagines she knows would be best, which is to turn around and head back to shore.’

According to a recent poll, ‘timid’ Theresa May’s lost the support of three in 10 voters who supported her in the general election, but people aren’t enthused by any of her potential rivals either.

So she gets to carry on because the alternatives are even worse. Great endorsement...

Nora Johnson’s psychological crime thrillers ‘The Girl in the Red Dress,’ ‘No Way Back,’ ‘Landscape of Lies,’ ‘Retribution,’ ‘Soul Stealer,’ ‘The De Clerambault Code’ (www.nora-johnson.net) available from Amazon in paperback/eBook (€0.99; £0.99) and iBookstore. All profits to Costa del Sol Cudeca cancer charity.