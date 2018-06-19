If you’re happy and you know it

COMPARABLE is good for us; it’s only the bad times that make us appreciate the good times, we only know what we have when it’s gone, the list goes on.

It’s therefore paramount that we keep a clear head and a sharp mind and ensure that we are consciously aware of our good fortune, whatever it may be. Our joy in what we have can only lead to better things.

Living in Marbella we’re off to a good start: we have the weather, we have the ocean and beaches and we have the chance to meet new, exciting people and to learn new things wherever we go. Above all we live in peace. Just these simple pleasures, in comparable to those trapped in cold cities let alone in war zones, makes us amongst the most privileged people on the planet.

Please try and remember this as you go about your day to day and let comparable serve us well; not to compete amongst one another, but to help each other shine.

The other day I met a photographer, not happy to celebrate his birthday, as he was getting old, fortysomething I think. Not only having lunch with his daughter seemed insufficient to ease his pain, he obviously didn’t consider that he woke up that morning and that he did so with all his limbs and loved ones in good health and with people wanting him to photograph them. All of this added to the blessing of living abroad in Marbella.

Perhaps if he’d remembered how lucky he is just to be alive instead of his ‘same old, same old’ attitude he, his daughter and those he came into contact with would all have had a better day.

He might have been anxious to truly capture that special something in that special someone before him instead of dreading another face to photograph (it would have been a better example to his daughter too in my humble opinion). That same day a business owner with funds to travel and live a seemingly luxurious lifestyle, compared to others at least, thought that a sad face was justified if people only knew the hardships they were facing. As I listened to the list I realised it’s not a competition any of us can win.

I by no means wish to undermine the importance of the problems that were being faced; of course the issues were of consequence. However, as we all have burdens to bear and responsibilities to carry and have no idea what’s going on in other people’s lives, even the ones that smile, we should all make an effort to have a nice day, for everyone’s benefit.

Happiness only comes if we’re looking for it and when we have it, it shows: in us, in our work and in those around us.

We have so much for which to be grateful, to make us feel happy and perhaps we can’t walk around clapping our hands at everyone to show it, but we can certainly all smile.

