Nicole King

Hear ye! Hear ye! Read all about it!

By Nicole King Monday, 29 January 2018 13:51 0
Roberto Caballero reporting from Fitur in Madrid. Roberto Caballero reporting from Fitur in Madrid. Fitur

THANKS to our RTV Marbella cameras and crew we have been privy to all the excitement that went on last week at the international tourism Fair in Madrid, Fitur.

The list of activities announced on our Marbella stand is impressive and hopefully more than enough to ensure an ever increasing allure to visit our city.  

With Spain now replacing the USA as the second most visited country for 2017 after France with some 82 million tourists, the fair was the perfect opportunity to tell the world what to expect for 2018, with attractions for everyone.

Sports tourism apparently represents 25 per cent of the tourist market and Marbella is well ahead of the game.  

We start off this very week with the Davis Cup no less to be held at the Puente Romano Tennis Club, but we’ll also be the home to the 33rd Half Marathon, Ironman 70.03, the second edition of the Ceuta Marbella Intercontinental Regatta, the Vuelta a España, Grand Tour of cycling and another bumper edition of Marbella 4 Days Walking to name but a few of the sporty things on the horizon!

On the more glitzy side Marbella will also be seeing more film festivals.  Cines Goya have been hosting the Marbella International Film Festival for many years in October, but a new Spanish-based Festival Cine Marbella is to also hit their screens for the second year in May, hopefully consolidating its position so that in time this event becomes the next step on the destination map for the ‘jet set’ after the Cannes film festival.

This year will also see the sixth year of the Russian Film Festival, another wonderful achievement by the organisers and very important to further consolidate the Marbella Brand across the globe.

The Marbella Fashion show will also be held for another year in Puerto Banus with great local, national and international designers taking to the catwalks and our Exhibition Centre will be hosting fairs of the likes of Marbella Design, specialised for architects and Inter Eco Forum on sustainability and energy efficiency.

On a more tasty note our Michelin star chefs will be joining forces to support Aldeas Infantiles, a non-profit organisation that protects children in vulnerable situations, with a new event Chefs & Kids, culminating with a gala dinner at the Los Monteros Hotel. 

A lot going on; all very attractive for the traveller, but pretty cool for those of us who live here too! 

@MarbellaNow

www.marbellanowtv.com

 
Tags
« When silence isn’t necessarily so golden Javier Mérida: Leading by example »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels