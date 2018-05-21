After the Kiss - now what?

DAYS on from The Wedding is hardly the moment to reflect on how that marriage is progressing.

Enough to suggest that we all wish them well. We wish all newlyweds who had the great good fortune of a sunny day in May in England. As we did more decades ago than I care to admit. Looking back it’s a long time. Though at one and the same time the reflection is tinged by the thought, it seems only yesterday that we also walked down the aisle. Of course the intervening years have been busy and eventful for us. A life time so far and more no doubt to come!

Watching the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerge from St Georges Chapel , Windsor was of course romantic, I am certain that there is many a young or not so young couple who immediately reflected on their own first moments of marital bliss. Were the first thoughts; so easy to get married and yet so hard to get divorced? Hopefully not! My own were , “thank God its not raining we can get the pictures done”. Yes, the weather had been a little dicey on that May morning though it tuned out rather well. The pictures did get done and the reception and party went well. The official photographer as well as a skilled nephew did amazing jobs, the images we still have and cherish. Then off on holiday to Spain of course. For a fantastic fortnight where we were spoiled by one and all.

Where though will the Royal Couple be spending there first weeks of marriage? Seems that some Royal duties will need to be ticked off first and then personal time. The lack of a Royal Yacht seems to limit the options though I suspect that Africa is not a likely destination nor the USA or indeed Europe. It’s not as if they can do the Maldives or even the Seychelles. The Caribbean is off limits as that region is too close to the USA. They could hardly not visit the USA if they are that close. Same would apply to South America. That leaves Australia , New Zealand and the Pacific where Price Harry has been before of course and could be pretty certain of a great welcome especially with his bride in company. So there you are, first the kiss on the steps of St Georges Chapel then off to the Antipodes with some essential Royal duties along the way.