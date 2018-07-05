For God’s sake give us all a break

TOGETHER AS ONE: There is no place for any form of racism.

WHY is it always the black and Asian minorities that constantly whine on about racism?

What about the white majorities, that have to put up with racist insinuations on an almost daily basis?

White people are accused of just about every injustice that ever befell humankind: ‘The white man pillaged our land,’ ‘White people get all the best jobs,’ ‘White people are more likely to be accepted in Universities,’ ‘White people are first in line for promotion,’ ‘It’s wrong to allow a white man/ woman to portray a black man in some play or another,’ ‘It’s a white man’s world.’

It simply goes on and on. Substitute the word white with black in these situations and there would be a spate of law suits, self-righteous uproar and probably rioting across the land.

How many more times do we have to hear some toe-rag crook, caught bang to rights committing some heinous crime or another, scream out that he was only being nicked because he was black? Even the brave firemen that risked life and limb trying to save the victims of the Grenfell disaster were accused of racism for not acting quickly enough. How disgraceful is that?

Well quite frankly I’m sick of being made to feel guilty because of the colour of my skin. I’m also sick of white people being frightened to open their mouths against some injustice or another because they may be accused of racism or Islamophobia, or some other ‘Obia’ or ‘Ism,’ dreamed up to crush the freedom of speech. I am not a racist, never have been, and hopefully never will be.

However, if, heaven forbid, I ever did begin to lean in that direction, it would be purely because I had been driven there by these bigoted individuals, who are in fact the biggest racists of all.

It’s time to stop blaming the failures and shortcomings of the so-called minorities on the oppression of the white race majority. I realise that we have committed some horrendous atrocities in the past but have now been bending over backwards for years trying to atone for our historical mistakes. These days, in the name of ‘diversity,’ people are more likely to gain positions because they are members of a minority, rather than be left in line.

That, in itself, is blatant racism, but I don’t see hordes of long suffering whites taking to the streets or bleating in the media because of it. For God’s sake give us all a break. If this reversed racist attitude doesn’t ease up soon, it could (basically because the white majority are becoming utterly peed off) completely backfire, allowing the far right-wing faction to gain the upper hand in British politics.

If it does, heaven help Great Britain and everyone who sails in her. Don’t kill the goose. Just be thankful to live in a country that still actually cares - for now!

Keep the Faith, Love Leapy