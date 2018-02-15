Leapy Lee

Back to the ‘norm’ this week!

Thursday, 15 February 2018 15:18 4 comments
POLITICAL CORRECTNESS: Have we gone too far? POLITICAL CORRECTNESS: Have we gone too far? Twitter

ONE thing I am heartily sick of are the increasing issues in today’s society that appear to somehow, cause ‘offence.’

Whinging snowflakes, the luvvy PC brigade and female libbers, who constantly inveigle us, seem to exhume more of this self-righteous, attention seeking pathetic claptrap every day. 

Well, this week I’ve lined up a few of my own ‘dissents.’ And I have plenty!

Beginning with the recent TV commercial, which shows in full close up, two girls sticking their tongues down each other’s throats. Aware as I am of the voyeuristic attraction of this, and by no means against this depiction in the context of a story line, I object most strongly to this being presented as an advertising ‘norm’ in front of young, impressionable children in my front room. What about the media onslaught of sneering ungrateful foreigners telling us how the British should run the country? 

The building of mosque after mosque, instigated by people from countries who don’t even accept the teaching of other religions, let alone the erection of buildings to worship them in. 

Normal heterosexuals being forced to accept extreme gender issues, often nastily. 

The cruel bleeding to death of animals for Halal meat. 

Being told how to discipline your children, usually by those who have none of their own. 

Minorities being given undemocratic precedence over majorities, simply because they are minorities. Moves to change our time honoured, much loved fairy tales, because they are deemed sexist or encouragers of sexual abuse. 

Children, who are already shy and confused, being forced to use ‘gender free’ toilets at schools. 

The removal of centuries old important works of art, merely because they are considered offensive to a very small minority.  

Unidentifiable people being allowed to walk among us masked and shrouded from head to foot. Being told by immigrants we should change our culture to accommodate theirs. 

Benefit scroungers who consider their bone idle existence a ‘right.’  

Authorities who, citing human rights, kowtow to the criminal perpetrators, while denying the rights of their victims. 

Women who would like us to re-establish Victorian attitudes, which presumably would include the placing of skirts on the legs of grand pianos. 

The term ‘Happy Holidays’ replacing the titles of our religious celebrations. 

The ongoing, paedophile abuse cover ups of politicians and celebrities. 

Being considered racist for uttering some incongruous trivial remark. 

Objected to by individuals, who, by their extreme reactions, reveal themselves as the biggest racists of all. 

Our appeasing, beleaguered police, afraid to react to the insults and disorder of ethnic minorities in case they get ‘upset’ or run riot. 

The growth of ‘no go’ areas and Sharia courts. 

And the biggest affront of all? Women who constantly gripe about men who never put the seat down! There you are. That should ‘offend’ just about everyone.

 

Keep the faith

Love Leapy   

[email protected]

 

Leapy Lee’s opinions are his own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.

Rate this item
(3 votes)
Tags
« Sweet and satisfying revenge Something must be done quickly »

Comments (4)

  1. Marilyn Leon

Just wanted to comment on your statement about the cruel death of animals for Halal meat. My old man lived and worked in Pakistan for some months and during the celebrations leading up to Eid, he witnessed at close hand the method used. The...

Just wanted to comment on your statement about the cruel death of animals for Halal meat. My old man lived and worked in Pakistan for some months and during the celebrations leading up to Eid, he witnessed at close hand the method used. The cleric appointed to despatch the animals was usually out in the open street. He was tender and calmed the beast with quiet words whilst he stroked the neck, close to the jugular vein. Then with a very sharp knife he punctured the vein. The animal made no noise nor even flinched. It seemed unaware of anything untoward.The blood poured onto the street and the loss of blood from the brain quickly rendered the beast brain dead. Thus neither knowing nor feeling any further discomfort. This did not appear in anyway more cruel than our own system of slaughter, where the beasts stand in line, full of fear and trepidation, knowing full well what awaits them.

Read More
 
  1. #10569
  1. Brian

You miss my point Erica. Let's look at a typical day in your life, Leapy's, or anyone else's. You wake up, have breakfast, maybe go out or stay in, have lunch, maybe read, play some music or watch a bit of telly - whatever- have dinner and go...

You miss my point Erica. Let's look at a typical day in your life, Leapy's, or anyone else's. You wake up, have breakfast, maybe go out or stay in, have lunch, maybe read, play some music or watch a bit of telly - whatever- have dinner and go back to bed. Where exactly in that typical day did the existence of (say) a nearby mosque spoil it all for you? Lee gets really annoyed about that mosque you know. But he never goes near it. So why does that mosque upset his day so much? Well, the answer's obvious. He's a bigot. He can't stand the existence of anything that's not quintessentially English. The world is changing Erica. It has always been changing and always will. Nothing stays the same for any significant time and life is short. Forever spend your days grumbling and moaning like Lee if that's what you prefer. Me? I prefer a bit of fun. And believe me, I'm having fun!

Read More
 
  1. #10561
  1. graham

Keep your comments coming Leapy until those in charge listen which I guess will be a long time from now.

 
  1. #10558
  1. Brian

Graham, I was almost thinking of approving your replacement this past 2 weeks - until you returned with this typically absurd, peevish, moaning rant. Don't you realise only genuine masochists like to have someone venting his spleen all over them...

Graham, I was almost thinking of approving your replacement this past 2 weeks - until you returned with this typically absurd, peevish, moaning rant. Don't you realise only genuine masochists like to have someone venting his spleen all over them every week? None of the things you constantly complain about affects you personally in your day to day life you know, or the rest of us for that matter, so why does it all annoy you so much? You just keep repeating ad nauseum all the nonsense in the UK gutter press while the rest of us get on with enjoying life! So why don't you? 'Leapy' indeed! More like Weepy. Weepy Wee! Truly, if this is the 'norm' for you then you are indeed a lost soul. You need a break - a real one this time, not just 2 weeks of silliness. Keep the faith if you want to. But faith in what exactly? Eh?

Read More
 
  1. #10556
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Opinion and Comment Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest Columnists Opinion & Comment? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain