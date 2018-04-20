Do I pay Spanish income tax?

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
First, if you are a UK old-age pensioner and your income is less than €22,000 a year, you are obliged to declare for Spanish income tax. This is because your UK pension has not been subject to Spanish withholding tax during the year. Someone working in Spain has tax deducted from his salary each month, just as in the UK, so he has no extra tax to pay. The pensioner, however, will probably find he has a small amount of Spanish tax to pay, even after his deductions.
