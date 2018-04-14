Do they need an AFO?

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
The amended Andalusian land regulations of 2012 say that a house built before 1975 and with its original building permit does not need an AFO. However they also grant power to the individual Town Halls to administrate their urban planning. Some Town Halls in Andalusia make it easy to obtain the AFO for a minimal fee. Others, apparently like yours, charge much more. What a mess. The advice from my sources is that, if you cannot convince your buyer that the house does not need it, to bite the bullet, obtain the AFO, and pay the price.
