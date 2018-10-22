Monday, 22 Oct 2018

Shock Spanish Government u-turn on proposed reforms to the ‘Gag law’

SPAIN’S ruling political party has reportedly watered down plans to reform laws which have seen...

Thunderstorms force Andalucia Valderrama Masters into extra day

THUNDERSTORMS have disrupted the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, adding an extra day to the event, meaning...

WATCH: Ryanair passenger’s racist tirade on fellow passenger during flight from Spain goes viral

ESSEX POLICE have opened an investigation into an incident caught on camera during a Ryanair...

RANKED: How did Spain fare in the latest global expat survey?

THE results of the latest HSBC Expat Explorer Survey have been revealed after 22,000 expats...

Spanish police arrest fugitive Peruvian judge accused of corruption

A FUGITIVE Peruvian Supreme Court justice accused of leading a corrupt network within the country’s...

WATCH: Dramatic helicopter rescue of Brit expat as flash floods devastate valley in Spain

A BRITISH expat was winched to safety in the south of Spain this afternoon after...

COSTAL DEL SOL

Axarquía - Costa Tropical

DISCOVERY: New species of insect found in caves of Spain

SCIENTISTS have discovered a new type of insect in the Nerja Caves. Researchers from the Autonomous University of Madrid found the porcellio narixae, a small,...
Costa del Sol

WALK OVER: Expats striking against cancer

AN EXPATRIATE walking football club are working to tackle prostate cancer after members of the team were diagnosed with the illness. The Walking Football Spain...

SHOCKING: More than one third of all people in Malaga Province...

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO SPECIAL: Full scale-emergency as flash floods rip through villages...

COSTA BLANCA NORTH

Costa Blanca North

Record cruise numbers on the Costa Blanca

TWO cruise liners with 4,000 passengers on board moored in Alicante on Tuesday. The Prinsedam-Holland America Line and Brittania P&O arrived early in the morning,...
Costa Blanca North

Healthcare and Brexit discussion on the Costa Blanca

ON Wednesday October 24 the British consul in Alicante, Sarah-Jane Morris, visits La Nucia to discuss Brexit. The Foro Sanitario sobre el Brexit Health Forum...

WATCH: Benidorm’s X Factor hopeful Danny Tetley on song for live...

WATCH: High-flying base jumpers leap from top of tallest hotel in...

COSTA BLANCA SOUTH

British Consulate to tour the Costa to give Brexit advice

Costa Blanca South
THE British Consulate in Alicante is staging a number of presentations across the region next month to give British expatriates advice about living in...

Surge in migrant arrivals to Spain despite recent storms

Costa Blanca South
A WAVE of migrants arrived on the coastline of Murcia over the weekend, despite rougher than normal sea conditions as storms hit the shorelines...

New data shows how wildfires devastated Spanish province this year

Costa Blanca South
ALMERIA PROVINCE was among those in Andalucia most affected by wildfires this year with hundreds of hectares of forests and scrubland gutted by blazes,...
COSTA DEL ALMERIA

Costa de Almería

BREAKING: Highest level RED ALERT for torrential rain and flooding on...

SPAIN'S Costa del Sol and Malaga holiday hot spots are bracing themselves for torrential rain and potential flooding today (Saturday) as the severe weather...
Axarquía - Costa Tropical

RED ALERTS: Spain could see MAJOR flooding with up to 400mm...

EMERGENCY services have been inundated with calls has torrential rain has lashed Spain with three areas on RED ALERT for heavy rain again today...

AXARQUIA - COSTA TROPICAL

Axarquía - Costa Tropical

WATCH: ‘Looking a lot like Christmas’ as snow falls in south...

THE Sierra Nevada ski resort has received a fresh dusting of snow ahead of its opening for the winter season. Yesterday the most southerly ski...
Axarquía - Costa Tropical

€4.4 million flu jab campaign starts next week in southern Spain

HEALTH authorities will begin their annual vaccination campaign on Monday, October 22, to provide protection for those most at risk from influenza in Andalucia. The...

MALLORCA

Mallorca

WATCH: Balearic Islands on PRE-ALERT as severe weather threatens further flooding

EMERGENCY SERVICE have warned those on the Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza that torrential downpours are expected to continue over the coming...
Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Severe weather alerts for Spain UPGRADED with MORE warnings

SPAIN is bracing itself for torrential rain and storms today (Thursday) after the national Met Office extended and upgraded the areas on alert overnight...

