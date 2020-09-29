Spain

Uber Returns To Barcelona After Two Years

UBER Returns To Barcelona After Two Years of inactivity in the city Uber, after a break of two years, has returned again to Barcelona as of...
Costa Blanca North

Sad St Paddys Day

This year Irish eyes are defiantly not smiling. Irish residents in most areas of Spain have had to keep their lepricorn hats and extra...
Top News

BREAKING NEWS: New Philippines Covid Variant Discovered In UK

New Philippines Covid Variant Discovered In UK After Two Positive Tests. Two cases of a deadly new Covid-19 variant first reported in the Philippines have...
News

BREAKING NEWS: Prince Philip Leaves Hospital Two Weeks After Heart Surgery

PRINCE PHILIP has left hospital two weeks after receiving heart surgery. According to reports, Prince Philip has left hospital two weeks after his heart surgery. The...
Coronavirus World Crisis



News from the Costa del Sol











News in Brief

News from Costa Blanca North



NEWS FROM COSTA BLANCA SOUTH




News from Costa Almeria

NEWS FROM MALLORCA

Costa Blanca

Ryanair Announces 200 Extra Flights Between Germany And Spain For Easter

RYANAIR Announces 200 Extra Flights Between Germany And Mallorca and Alicante For Easter Ryanair has announced in a statement today, Tuesday 16, that it will...

Council is logging emblematic businesses to promote to tourists

Mallorca
WORKING alongside the Institute of Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands (IDI), the Commercial Division of Llucmajor Council is producing a catalogue of local...

A Mallorca first as council installs toilet to cater for ostomized individuals

Mallorca
ONCE completed by the end of June, the Plaça Mallorca building in Inca will have public toilets adapted for ostomized people (those who have...

New strip for Balearic Cycling Federation designed by Mallorcan artist

Mallorca
CELEBRATING its 125th Anniversary, the Balearic Cycling Federation unveiled its new kit, at the Consell de Mallorca offices. The Consell is one of the federations...

First electric vehicle to clean the streets of Palma is now in service

Mallorca
THE public cleaning company EMAYA which looks after the cleanliness of streets of Palma has introduced its first electric cleansing vehicle into service. EMAYA has...

NEWS FROM AXARQUIA

Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Motril Offers New Training Programmes to Improve Employment

MOTRIL Council has announced it will begin seven new training programmes to help improve employment. The Councillor for Training and Employment at Motril Council announced...

Almuñecar Fire Station Announces Canine Rescue Unit

Axarquía - Costa Tropical
ALMUNECAR’S fire station has announced its new Canine Rescue Unit. According to Almuñecar Council, the fire station will now have a canine rescue unit after...

Nerja’s Mayor Facing Two Years in Prison in Landfill Trial

Axarquía - Costa Tropical
THE Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, is facing two years in prison in a case over an illegal landfill. Mayor Armijo and another Nerja...

Correos plans to hire hundreds of staff ahead of Madrid elections

Axarquía - Costa Tropical
Correos plans to hire hundreds of staff ahead of Madrid elections. SPAIN'S national postal service wants to hire 735 people to increase its staffing levels...

Covid variant test launch to help monitor mutations

Axarquía - Costa Tropical
Covid variant test launch to help monitor mutations. SWISS pharmaceuticals group Roche is launching a SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus mutations, it...

NEWS FROM SPAIN

News

Covid cumulative rate rises in 11 communities in Spain

Covid cumulative rate rises in 11 communities in Spain while remaining stable across the country as a whole. SPAIN has registered 4,962 coronavirus cases and...

Police break up illegal wedding reception at Madrid tombstone workshop

Madrid
Police break up illegal wedding reception at Madrid tombstone workshop. AROUND 30 guests were evicted from the reception at the workshop near La Almudena cemetery...

Queen Sofia gets Covid jab “in line with established protocols”

News
Queen Sofia gets Covid jab "in line with established protocols". QUEEN Sofia was vaccinated at the El Pardo-Fuencarral Health Centre in Madrid at lunchtime today,...

Spain’s DGT set to modify license plates of 6 million cars

News
Spain's DGT set to modify license plates of 6 million cars. THE General Directorate of Traffic is working with the Spanish Federation of Antique Vehicles...

Guardia Civil arrest terrorist suspect in Spanish enclave of Melilla

General News
GUARDIA CIVIL arrested a Spanish citizen in the enclave of Melilla in North Africa suspected of having links to terrorism. The detainee, who was immersed...


NEWS FROM THE CANARY ISLANDS

Canary Islands

Tenerife Police Bust Organisation Trafficking Immigrants And Drugs

TENERIFE Police Bust An Organisation And Arrest 20 People Involved In Trafficking Immigrants And Drugs The National Police force on the island of Tenerife has...
Canary Islands

STILL MISSING: 14 years today without Yeremi Vargas

TODAY, March 10, marks the 14-year anniversary of the disappearance of seven-year-old Yeremi Vargas from Vecindario, Gran Canaria. He was last seen playing on some...

Hikers found safe after 15 hours lost on the mountain

Canary Islands
TWO hikers who were lost for 15 hours in Algimia de Almonacid, Castellon, have been found in good condition. The hikers, aged around 25, got...

Teenage girl beaten by father and older brother for smoking

Canary Islands
A MAN, 18, was arrested by National Police in Palma for allegedly beating his sister after discovering that she had been smoking marihuana. The young...

Prison for illegal immigrants for gang raping Irish woman

Canary Islands
FOUR illegal immigrants arrested for allegedly raping a woman, 36, in the Puerto Rico area of Gran Canaria have been remanded in prison. According to...

Body of homeless illegal immigrant found in Las Palmas

Canary Islands
THE body of a homeless illegal immigrant in his twenties was found in the street near the port in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. He...

NEWS FROM THE UK

NEWS FROM GIBRALTAR

Gibraltar

Gibraltar (won’t be) Calling this year due to Covid-19

IT has already been decided that the annual Gibraltar Calling music festival will not be held this year due to fears over the pandemic...

One dog dies as others are rescued from floods in the Campo de Gibraltar

Gibraltar
THE heavy rains which affected Gibraltar and much of the Campo on March 7 have crippled the SOS PPP Los Barrios animal shelter with...

WORLD NEWS

NEWS FROM PORTUGAL

News

Portugal Halts The Use Of Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine

Portugal Halts the use of Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine. Portugal has become the latest country to suspend the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, despite world...

Portugal Authorises The Sale Of Covid Tests In Pharmacies

News
Portugal Authorises The Sale Of Covid Tests In Pharmacies. Portugal has said it will authorise the sale of 'quick covid tests' in pharmacies and para...

Portugal Set To Be Taken Off UK Travel Ban List On Monday

Portugal News
PORTUGAL Set To Be Taken Off The UK Travel Ban 'Red List' List On Monday It is understood that next Monday 15, Grant Shapps, the...

Portugal’s President Marcelo Meets With The Pope In The Vatican

News
PORTUGAL'S President Marcelo Meets With The Pope In The Vatican President Marcelo, starting his new mandate as the President of Portugal, today, Friday March 12,...

NEWS FROM SWEDEN

News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ends Five-Year International Retirement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ends Five-Year International Retirement. ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has been named in the Sweden squad ahead of Euro 2020 - bringing an end to his...

Infectious Equine Virus In Spain’s Valencia Has Now Reached Six Autonomies and Eight Countries

Costa Blanca
Infectious Equine Virus In Spain’s Valencia Has Now Reached Six Autonomies and Eight Countries. THE outbreak of equine rhinopneumonitis confirmed in the Valencia Community on...

Entombed AD Frontman LG Petrov Has Died Aged 49 Following Cancer Battle

News
Entombed AD Frontman LG Petrov Has Died Aged 49 Following Cancer Battle. Lars-Göran Petrov, the frontman of Swedish death metal band Entombed A.D., has died...

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Admits EU was “Too Optimistic” about Vaccine Production

French News
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Admits EU was "Too Optimistic" about Vaccine Production. EUROPEAN Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has told MEPs...

NEWS FROM ITALY

French News

Italy Joins Germany and France in Suspending Use of Oxford/AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

Italy Joins Germany and France in Suspending Use of Oxford/AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine. FOLLOWING the seizure of hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine by...

Vatican decrees Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions

Italy News
Vatican decrees Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions. THE Vatican said today, Monday, March 15, that priests and other Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex...

Italy Prepares For An Easter Lockdown As Covid-19 Cases Continue To Surge

Italy News
Italy Prepares For An Easter Lockdown As Covid-19 Cases Continue To Surge. Italy is facing another lockdown as the government attempts to contain a recent...

Italian probe uncovers alleged food fraud in Catalan livestock with risks to public health

Italy News
Italian probe uncovers alleged fraud in Catalan livestock with risks to public health. An investigation by an Italian body has found possible health risks in...

