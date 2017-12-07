Pellicer & Heredia open new office in Javea

ONE of Spain’s most dynamic law firms has opened a new office in Javea, Costa Blanca.

A spokesperson for the firm said “what we found astonishing is that we had so many clients in an area without an office.

“So we decided to expand our fantastic team, and set up an area for our clients to come see us.”

“We are so excited to take another step forward with an incredible team.”

The multi-skilled staff, fluent in English, have developed a reputation of being independent, reliable and committed to their clients and with this new office, Pellicer & Heredia aim to continue to provide the best service for their clients.