Taste the best fish and chips around

AT The Big Fish in La Cala de Mijas you can get a taste of home thanks to their freshly cooked and prepared fish, chips, pies and more.

The only fish and chips restaurant on the Costa del Sol to be certified by the National Federation of Fish Friers, Anna, Lesley and their staff are fully qualified in all aspects of running the restaurant, making a fun and friendly atmosphere for staff which customers can clearly see when visiting the restaurant.

Anna and Lesley had no previous experience running a fish and chips restaurant but saw a niche in the market and decided to go for it.

Their first step was becoming qualified with the Federation of fish Friers in Leeds in the UK. They decided this would be the best way to ensure they managed all aspects of their business to a very high standard from the start.

The Big Fish now has customers coming following recommendations from all over the Costa del Sol and has many happy local regulars who not only enjoy their fabulous food but also their friendly service with a smile.

The restaurant also welcome reviews on Facebook and TripAdvisor and have many customers coming in after seeing their great reviews.

At the moment The Big Fish is offering 10 per cent off food in the restaurant from 6pm to 7pm Monday to Thursday with their voucher in the Euro Weekly News.

So why not pop in and try some of the best fish and chips around?

Located at Local 7, Jardin Botanco, La Cala de Mijas, the restaurant can also be contacted by telephone to order a takeaway or reserve a table on 952 004 951. Or why not visit their Facebook page or email [email protected] com for all the latest news on what’s happening at The Big Fish.

The restaurant is open Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 10pm, on Fridays from 1pm to 10pm and on Saturdays from 6pm to 10pm.