Books and cards galore at Polly’s

DO you like nothing better than curling up with a good book?

Whether catching up on the latest Lee Child Jack Reacher adventure or looking for hints and tips on the best way to grow a garden on the Costa Blanca, Polly’s Bookshop has the book for you. Polly’s Bookshop, Javea has been established in Javea port since 1985.

Now located just off Santisimo Del Mar, owner Sam is proud to have over 3,000 quality used books in English, Spanish, French, Dutch and German, fiction and non-fiction, for you to peruse, with even more arriving almost daily.

Most books are reasonably priced at €3, some even less, and if you return a book later, there’s a credit given towards your next buy! It is absolute heaven for those who read prolifically!

Even so, Sam knows he doesn’t have every book ever written and if you really do need to have that book, Polly’s offers a popular book finding and ordering service. Polly’s is proud to support local writers and artists.

At the moment, Polly’s has the works of several local writers and some fabulous artworks by local favourites Pat Pardoe, Mary Atkinson and Don Freeman among others.

Sam has extended the services offered at Polly’s Bookshop to include editing and proofreading by a proof-reader with over 10 years experience. It is perfect for anyone thinking of self publishing or for those studying in English as their second language and indeed, for anyone who needs a perfectly finished document quickly.

Sam says, “I knew when I bought Polly’s back in September 2016, I was buying a little jewel of the Costa Blanca.

Now that I have seen just how far people are prepared to travel to visit the shop, from as far away as Alicante, Valencia and even Barcelona, I am even more convinced that Polly’s Bookshop is special.

With so many books, DVDs, cards and art the shop is so full there has to be something for everyone.”

Address: Polly’s Bookshop, 15B Calle Santisimo Cristo del Mar, Javea 03730, Tel: 665 314 404.

