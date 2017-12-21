Sport

Rafa awaits transfer purse as Newcastle takeover talks continue

By Thursday, 21 December 2017 12:33 0
WAITING GAME: Rafa Benitez. WAITING GAME: Rafa Benitez. Newcastle United/Twitter

MADRID-born Rafa Benitez is facing Christmas as manager of struggling Newcastle United as takeover talks with Magpies’ owner Mike Ashley continue.

“I need to know how much money we will have for January as soon as possible, we have to improve the team,” said Benitez, ahead of the January transfer window.

Benitez, the only manager in history to have won the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, was always cautious about results this season.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Benitez, 57, bounced straight back into the Premier League following relegation last season.

Newcastle are facing relegation again after a woeful season, and Benitez rued: “I said it could be like this.”

Ex-Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Valencia, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Napoli boss Benítez, who left Napoli to coach Real Madrid in 2015, joined Newcastle United in 2016.

Having failed in his attempt to save Newcastle from relegation, Benítez remained loyal, taking the club back into the Premier League, when winning the Championship last season.

Ashley who invested £134.4m in buying Newcastle a decade ago and has since put £129m into the club, reportedly turned down Amanda Staveley and PCP Capital Partners Ltd’s initial formal offer of nearly £300m.

PCP Capital Partners has access to around £28bn of Middle Eastern wealth.

A facilitator of football takeovers Staveley helped broker the agreement, which saw Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan take control of Manchester City in 2009.

Benitez who has met Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley to discuss the transfer budget, said: “We’re monitoring and talking to players.” 

Newcastle play West Ham on December 23; Manchester City on December 27; Brighton on December 30 and Stoke on New Year’s Day, fixtures deemed crucial.

“I can only concentrate on preparing the team. We know what we need, can we get that? I don’t know,” said Benítez, linked to signing Liverpool’s Danny Ings and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw on loan.

Tags
« Former Real Madrid star Kaka announces retirement

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice