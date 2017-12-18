Former Real Madrid star Kaka announces retirement

GALACTICO: Kaka became the world's most expensive player when he signed for Madrid in 2009

FORMER Real Madrid and AC Milan star Kaka has announced his retirement from football, hinting that he is “ready for the next journey.”

The 35-year-old, who is a devout Christian, officially announced his retirement on Twitter in a post thanking Christ for his time in football.

Father,

It was much more than I could ever imagined. Thank you! I’m now ready for the next journey. In Jesus name. Amem.



Pai,

Foi muito mais do que eu pedi ou imaginei!Obrigado! Eis-me aqui para próxima jornada. Em nome de Jesus. Amém. pic.twitter.com/PofZBAV0BE — Kaka (@KAKA) December 17, 2017

He wrote: “Father, It was much more than I could (have) ever imagined. Thank you! I’m now ready for the next journey. In Jesus name. Amen”

Kaka signed for Madrid from Milan in the summer of 2009 for a then world-record fee, the same year that the Madrid giants signed Cristiano Ronaldo, and won a Copa del Rey and a league title during his time with the Spanish side.

A superstar at Milan, the Brazilian failed to hit the same heights at the Bernabeu and returned to Milan in the summer of 2013 on a free transfer, before becoming the highest-paid player in MLS history when he joined Orlando a year later.

He is one of only eight players to win an infamous treble of the World Cup, European Cup/Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

The Brazilian was the last player other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or, 10 years ago, after helping Milan to Champions League glory.