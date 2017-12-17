Real Madrid see off Gremio to bag third Club World Cup

A SUPERB free kick from Cristiano Ronaldo saw Real Madrid become the first team to retain the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Spanish champions saw off Brazilian challengers Gremio 1-0 in Abu Dhabi to bag their third Club World Cup title and draw level with arch rival Barcelona for most victories in the competition.

It is the fifth trophy that Los Meringues have won in 2017, setting a club record after earlier winning La Liga and the Champions League, plus the UEFA and Spanish Supercups.

Although Gremio defended doggedly, they showed little attacking intent even after Ronaldo put Madrid ahead.

The Ballon d'Or winner, 32, broke the deadlock after finding the bottom corner with a sumptuous 25-yard set piece effort which found a gap in the wall.

It was his fourth goal in three Club World Cup finals.

After the game, the Portugal international said: "The numbers speak for themselves."

"I am very happy, I remain very motivated to keep winning things at a collective and individual level.

"I still feel strong enough to continue my trajectory as a player and to win trophies, which is what I like most."